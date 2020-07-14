Hall, Brownie

Brownie D. Hall, age 66, passed away July 10, 2020, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society and Sherry ‘s Run.

Funeral services have been planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Lebanon’s First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday between the hours of 12-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main Street with services to follow.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 34 years Kay Sewell Hall, daughter Whitney (Al) D’Andria and grandsons Hudson and Asher D’Andria. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Scott (Missy) Sewell and Mike Sewell, mother-in-law Jenny Sewell, several nieces and nephews, business partner Rick R. Thorne as well as a host of dear friends. He was preceded in death by mother Clara Dale Allen, grandfather Hubert Hall, grandmother Jeannie Mae Hall, brother Kenneth Wayne Allen, brother-in-law David Sewell, father-in-law John Sewell, step-brother William Power “Butch” Allen.

Arrangements are in the care of Lebanon’s Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon (615-444-9393).