Hall, David Charles “Dave”, age 76 of Hermitage, died Jan. 19, 2018. Dave has had a career in the music industry since 1965 and has traveled and performed all over the world with some of country’s biggest artists. Dave also was a Veteran and served our country as a Medic in the Air Force.

Dave started his music career playing bass for George Jones. He then played bass, drove the bus (or did both) with several other entertainers during the following years. These include Kitty Wells, Connie Smith, Red White and Bluegrass, The Kendalls, Faron Young, Stu Phillips, The Whites and Doug Stone. Faron Young once referred to Dave as the “FRANK SINATRA of COUNTRY MUSIC” as his tenor voice blended so well with Faron’s voice.

Dave also cut a single, “We Can Work it Out,” as an Exclusive RCA Recording Artist. Along with some friends, they founded the group Foxfire that had a hit single “Fell into Love” that reached No. 30 on Billboard. Foxfire earned CASHBOX New Singles Vocal Group of the Year in 1979. During that same period, he was involved with publishing companies Raindance Music and Ballpoint Music. Dave was also co-writer on the Conway Twitty No. 1 hit “I am the Dreamer (You are the Dream)” on both Billboard and Cashbox.

Dave really enjoyed working on the publishing side of country music doing royalty accounting (“crunching the numbers”). Over the last decade, he worked as an Executive Advisor with Horipro Entertainment. Dave had the utmost respect for Mr. Kaz Hori, CEO of Horipro because he allowed him to continue being a part of what he loved the most—being involved in “Music”.

He was the son of the late Staley and Mary Basham Hall. Dave was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hall.

He is survived by: Daughter – Leslie (Michael) Barr; Brothers – Woody (Linda) Hall and Ron (Janice) Hall; Sister – Narvona Langley; Grandchildren – Amber Bay and Tabitha Sanders; Great-grandchildren – Landon Wortham, Aarik Bay, Adrianna Zaragoza and Mariah Zaragoza; Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Phil O’Donnell and Butch Baker officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com