Hall, Frances Elizabeth George

Frances Elizabeth George Hall, age 84 of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Mrs. Hall was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gracie George. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Davis Hall.

She is survived by: Daughter – Rachel (Ray) Hatcher; Son – George Hall; Sister – Charlene (Joe) Dodson; Grandchildren – Philip Hatcher, John (Sarah) Hatcher, Taylor (Aaron) Tomlinson and Tucker Hall; Great-grandchildren – Haley Hatcher, Ryman Tomlinson and Ramsey Tomlinson; Nieces – Lisa (David) Gragg and Monica (Brian) Skelton.

A funeral service was held April 22 at Victory Baptist Church, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Toby Smith and the staff at Summit Medical Center and the staff at Carrick Glen Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their care.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com .