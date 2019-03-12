Hall, Gary Austin

Gary Austin Hall, age 73 of Old Hickory, passed away on March 5, 2019. A funeral service was held March 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

He is survived by loving wife of 44 years, Ann Darlene Ford Hall; daughter, Ashli (Chris) Warren and their children and step-children, Emily Pollock, Eli Warren, Elliott Warren, Samantha Warren, and Mickayla Warren; daughter Rebecca (Justin) Hodges and their son, Jakob Hodges; siblings, Doris Little, Mike Hall, and Yevette Olmsted; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by parents, George Franklin and Martha Patton Hall; brothers, Jere Hall and Randy Hall; paternal grandparents, Robert and Hattie Hall; maternal grandparents, David and Lily Patton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Lions Club of Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.