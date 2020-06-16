Hallums, Garry William

Garry Hallums passed away June 9, 2020, at age 65. The funeral service was held June 13 at Sellars Funeral Home, and a graveside service followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Hallums is survived by wife Barbara Stone Hallums; children Scott (Vanessa) Hallums and Kelley (Brandon) Thompson; mother Beatrice “Bea” Hallums; siblings Bruce Hallums and Terresia (Luke) Williams; grandchildren Easten, Ellis Jane, and Emilia Thompson, Isabella, Everett, Olivia, and Emma Hallums; in-laws Larry and Bettye Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Ed Hallums and brother Larry Hallums.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.