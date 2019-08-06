News Ticker

Hallums, Larry Edward

August 6, 2019

Larry Edward Hallums, age 70 of Spring City, Tennessee, passed away July 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville following a long and courageous battle with cancer. 

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Edd Hallums; maternal grandparents, Sidney Roy Dedman, Sr. and Lula Mae Andrews Dedman; paternal grandparents, Irene Hudson Hallums and Comer Hallums.  He is survived by his mother, Beatrice (Bea) Hallums; his wife of 46 years, Jenny Lou Waters Hallums; his daughter, Tracey (Buffy Key) Hallums; son, Brad (Julie) Hallums; grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Hallums; brothers, Garry (Barbara) Hallums, Bruce Hallums; sister, Terresia (Luke) Williams; several nieces and nephews; and many other devoted family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held Aug. 3 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Sherry’s Run at sherrysrun.org or by mail: P.O. Box 8 Lebanon, TN 37088-0008, or to Cokesbury Church by mail: 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, in memo line please put Cancer Support Group or Larry Hallums.

Sellars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, Lebanon, TN.

