Hamblen, Glenn Oco

Glenn Oco Hamblen, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 12, 2019. Mr. Hamblen was the son of the late Glenn J. Hamblen and Pearl Gailey. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Carson and Ada Hamblen and Elisabelle Tenpenney.

He is survived by: Wife of 65 years – Betty Lane Hamblen; Sons – Mike (Julia) Hamblen and Don (Mary) Hamblen; Grandchildren – James Glenn (Jessica) Hamblen, Susan (Chase) Montgomery, Jessica (Elvis) Huff, Jennifer Hamblen, Ron Rockhill and Jessica Rockhill; Great-grandchildren – Audrey Hamblen, Andrew Hamblen, Ashton Hamblen, Abigail Hamblen, Cole Montgomery, Finn Huff, Easton Hamblen, Mason Montgomery, and Silas Huff (due to be born around Christmas Eve).

A funeral service was held Dec. 15 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

