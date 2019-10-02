Hamblin, Shirley “Mammie”

Shirley “Mammie” Hamblin, age 82 of Hermitage, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents James Alton Anderson and Emma Lou Cook; husbands, Hilton Ray Ross, Sr. and Richard Gary Hamblin; son, Norman “Eddie” Ross; sisters, Charlene Knight, Dorothy Lane, Charlsey Fay Felts and Lavergne Dixon; and brothers, Jimmy Anderson, George Anderson and Jesse Anderson. Survived by children, Ray Ross, Jr., Benita (Steve Smith) Harris and Kevin Hamblin; grandchildren, Trey (Brandi Thompson) Harris, Benjamin (Savannah Turner) Harris, Zachary (Tram) Ross, Whitley (Michael) Holland, Brandon Smith and Brooke Smith; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Gabriel and Marlow Harris, Landon and Alayah Ross and Kinley, Beckham and Easton Holland; brothers, Bobby Anderson, Harold (Faye) Anderson, Hershell Anderson and Billy Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Ballentine Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com