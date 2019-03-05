Hamilton, John Robert “Bob”

John Robert “Bob” Hamilton, age 72 of Lebanon, passed away March 2, 2019. No services are scheduled. Bob was the son of the late Robert Howard and Mildred Marie (Markins) Hamilton.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are son Devon Hamilton, sister Kay Hamilton Burns, and step-daughter Vicki Christopherson Barber. Survivors include: his wife, Claralee “Cary” Wohlfert Hamilton; sister: Lynne Hamilton and husband Galen Neal; stepsons: Michael Christopherson and partner Harold Scott, and Rick Christopherson and wife Diane; step granddaughters: Brittany Barber and Cara Christopherson and fiancé Isaac; brother-in-law: Richard Burns; nephews: Joe and wife Mary Burns, and Travis Burns; and one grand dog: SueEllen.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to: Sherry’s Run (110 Babb Drive, Lebanon TN 37087), Habitat for Humanity (606 E. Main St, Lebanon TN 37087), Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (446 Metroplex Dr., Suite A-224, Nashville TN 37211), or donor’s favorite charity. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.