Hamilton, Judy

Judy A. Hamilton, age 99 of Mt. Juliet, died April 3, 2020. Mrs. Hamilton was the daughter of the late Sam J. and Ida M. Iverson Samuelson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe P. Hamilton, Jr.; daughter, Diane Hamilton; and grandson, Keith Hamilton.

She is survived by: Children – John F. (Lisa) Hamilton, Joe P. (Maggie Rose) Hamilton, III, and Sandra A. (Tony) Van Atta; Sister – Shirley Pfluger; 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private, however, a Celebration of Life service is planned for Mrs. Hamilton’s 100th birthday in August.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com