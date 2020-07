Hammers, Jean

Jean Hammers, age 84 of Nashville, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. The memorial service was held July 24 at Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet.

She leaves behind sons, Gary Earl (Cindy) Hammers, Keith (Kay) Hammers, Kevin (Janice) Hammers, and Karl (Cheri) Hammers; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Dewey and Bertha Lane; brothers, Raymond Lane and William Earl Lane; sisters, Lucielle Powell, Dana Helton, Mildred Jo Rochelle, and Linda Maxey.

