Hammond, Donald S.

Donald Hammond passed away March 30, 2020, at age 79. Private services and burial to be in his home state of Connecticut.

Mr. Hammond is survived by wife of 55 years, Lonna Rotermund Hammond; children Lorinda (Gary) Arconti, Candace (Robert) Clark, Cherra (Dave) Engstrand, and Wayne (Jana) Hammond; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Louis Joseph and Barbara Griswold Hammond, and brother Richard Hammond.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.