Hans, Michael Gordon

Michael Gordon Hans, age 41 of Old Hickory, died March 11, 2020.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Hans, and his step-mother, Caroline Galloper Hans.

He is survived by: Daughter – Madeline Hans; Mother – Mildred White Hans; Sister – Stephanie Hans; Brother – Jim (Bonn) Lewis; Step-brothers – Shawn Nelson, Jaymie Nelson and Carl Lee Nelson; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com