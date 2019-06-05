Harbin, Kevin Ray

Kevin Ray Harbin, age 27 of Old Hickory, passed away June 2, 2019. He is survived by son, Maddox Ray Harbin; mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Eric Betty; father and stepmother, Paul (Donna) Harbin; sister, Kaylee Harbin; paternal grandparents, James Ray Harbin and Jane Harbin; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann Siebert and David Scott Davis.

A graveside service was held June 4 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.