Hardaway, Cecil “Buddy”

Cecil “Buddy” Hardaway, age 85 of Castalian Springs, passed away April 15, 2018. Buddy was a Korean War Veteran with the 187th Infantry which is part of the 101st Airborne Medic Division. He served in the military for 11 years and was a member of the Local 572 Steamfitters for 55 years.
Mr. Hardaway was preceded in death by parents, John and Mattie Hardaway. He is survived by wife of 33 years, Mai Nell Reed Hardaway; children, Denise (Randy) Pryor, Sherry Kelley, Tracy Toohey, Monica (Steve) Cook, Terrell (Lisa) House, Carol (Leslie) Pruitt and Clayton (Selena) House; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
