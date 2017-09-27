Hardaway, Doris Lynn Boyd

Doris Lynn Boyd Hardaway, aged 89, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017, at her home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Reece and Bessie Boyd; brothers Paul Boyd and Vernon Boyd; sisters Iva Lee Boyd Stewart and Mildred Boyd Crouch; husband Owen Hardaway, Jr. and grandson Peter Crosier.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Hardaway Crosier (David), Emily Hardaway, Sue Hardaway Ellmore, and Bill Hardaway (Ann); grandchildren Adam Ellmore (Julia), Katie Ellmore Parker (Brooks), Diane Ellmore Throgmorton (Steven), Steven Hardaway (Holly), Bryan Hardaway, and Hannah Hardaway; six great-grandchildren; brother Clyde Boyd and sisters Virginia Boyd Lyons and Faye Boyd Lofty.

Visitation was Monday, September 25, from 4-6 p.m. at Pennington Bend Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, with service following at 6 p.m. Graveside service and burial was at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Kimball, Tennessee on Tuesday, September 26, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to In Search of the Lord’s Way ministry, P.O. Box 371, Edmond, OK 73083-9901.