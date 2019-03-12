Hardaway, Mai Nell

Mai Nell Hardaway, age 82 of Castalian Springs, passed away March 7, 2019. A funeral service was held March 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by children, Terrell (Lisa) House, Carol (Leslie) Pruitt, and Clayton (Selena) House; step-children, Denise (Randy) Pryor, Sherry Kelley, Tracy Toohey, and Monica (Steve) Cook; grandchildren, Billy House, Terri Ketterman, Chris Tyler, John Pruitt, Stacy House, Cory House, and Marli Garcia; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; caregivers, Teresa and Mike Garrett; special friends, Sarah Hall, Karen Hall, and Virginia Weston. She was preceded in death by husband of 34 years, Cecil Hardaway; parents, Hubert and Mary Reed and Louise and Merle Swinea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee: 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919 or www.alztennessee.org

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.