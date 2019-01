Hardesty, Ben

Ben Hardesty, age 31 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 23, 2018. A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at St. Stephen Catholic Community Church.

He is survived by daughters, Valerie Hardesty and Addilyn Hardesty; mother, Theresa Hardesty; father, David Hardesty; sister, Brittany Hardesty; grandmother, Mary Wargel; aunts and uncles, Donna Wargel, Debbie (Mike) Sitzman, Evelyn (Don) Beach, Bob (Shelley) Wargel, Mary (Bob) Brown, Denise (Curtis) Dart, Diane Ice, Anna (Earl) Matthews, Steve (Gayle) Hardesty, Dan (Mary) Hardesty, Kathy (Frank) PePe, Todd (Peggy) Hardesty, Becky (Jerry) Hofmann, Susan (Joe) Weber, Julie (Chad) Bennett, Jim Ward, and Joe Hardesty; numerous cousins and loved ones also survive. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Sylvester Wargel; grandfather and grandmother, Thomas and Patricia Hardesty; aunt, Sarah Hardesty Ward.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a trust account that will be set up for Ben’s daughters at Pinnacle Bank.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.