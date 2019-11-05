Hardesty, David Gerard

David Gerard Hardesty, at 56 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 27, 2019.

Mr. Hardesty was preceded in death by parents George Thomas Hardesty and Patricia Dunbar; son, Benjamin Hardesty; and sister, Sarah Ward. He is survived by daughter, Brittany Hardesty; grandchildren, Valerie Hardesty, Addilyn Hardesty, and Owen Hardesty; siblings, Anna (Earl) Matthews, Steve (Gayle) Hardesty, Dan (Mary) Hardesty, Kathy (Frank) Pepe, Todd (Peggy) Hardesty, Becky (Jerry) Hofmann, Susan (Joe) Weber, Julie (Chad) Bennett, and Joe Hardesty; and brother-in-law, Jim Ward.

The family would like to extend an invitation for all to join them in celebrating David’s life. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.