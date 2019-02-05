Harding, Foy Dell

Foy Dell Harding, age 93 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Maxie Hamblen Wright. Mrs. Harding was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Franklin Harding; son, George B. Harding; and granddaughter, Kellie R. Harding.

She is survived by: Sons – Glenn E. (Sally) Harding, P. Scott (Yvette) Harding and Noel (Nancy) Harding; Sister – Frances (Donald) McDonald; Grandchildren – Matthew, Scott, Shawn, Justin and Amanda; Great-grandchildren – Jon Glenn, Kate, Jackson, Tyler, Jenna and Walker; Several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com