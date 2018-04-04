Hargiss, Helen Joan

Helen Joan Hargiss, known to her friends as Joan, died at the age of 92 in Lebanon, on March 13, 2018.
Born on July 15, 1915, in Wichita, Kansas, she is survived by her two children, William S. “Bill” Hargiss and Nancy Hargiss-Tatlock, and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Aaron Hargiss.
Joan went to the University of Kansas where she met Willard Clarke Hargiss, and they were married in Topeka, Kansas on Aug. 23, 1947. They were married for 56 years until Clarke’s death in 2004.
She was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church and spent much of her time reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing bridge.
A memorial service was held at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Lebanon on April 3.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
