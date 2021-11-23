HARPER, Pete James

Pete James Harper, 95, Mt Juliet, passed away Friday, Nov. 19. Pete was born Feb. 7, 1926 in Cowan.

Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Elrose Roberts Harper, parents Pete Gaines Harper and Duel Sisco Harper, brothers William (Laura), Alfred, Leo and son Mark Douglas Harper. Survived by his sister Mary Evelyn Harper Aaron, sons James (Kathy), Anthony (Donna), Michael (Rose+) David and daugh-ter Suzanne (Robby) Visitacion.

As a young boy Pete enjoyed hunting with his brother William and their friends on Mount Eagle. As he grew, he became more involved with sports lettering four times in football.

He was a WWII Vet enlisting in the Navy in April 1944 after turning 18 in February. He became a Gun-ners Mate on the USS Hank DD 702. Honorably discharged May 4, 1946.

After returning home from the war to Cowan he worked on the Railroad as a Fireman. He met Elrose Roberts in the fall of 1946 and they married Three months later. After the Railroad he worked for An-thony’s Milk Co, Hessey Printing and retiring from Denise Paper Co. In retirement he enjoyed spend-ing time with grandkids, traveling and gardening.

His last residence was Carrick Glen.

Yes, we will miss Pete’s smile, his charm and whit and for you guys his fists bumps, but the joy of his stories of the Navy will be everlasting.

We love you daddy, dad, gampe, granddaddy, Uncle Pete, papa.

A visitation for Pete will be held Friday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St Stephen Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Rd., Old Hickory, TN 37138. A prayer service will occur Friday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., 14544 Lebanon Rd., Old Hickory, TN 37138. A mass of christian burial will occur Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., 14544 Lebanon Rd., Old Hickory, TN 37138.