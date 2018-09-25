Harris, David

David Harris, age 52 of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 17, 2018. Mr. Harris was a member of Gladeville Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Sept. 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by father, Richard Cochran Harris; grandparents, Harris and Hensley. He is survived by son, Richard Nathan Harris; step-sons, Trey Frisbee and Dustin Shorter; spouse, Sheila Harris; father figure, Jerry Patterson Lee; mother, Crissy Fredenberger (Bill); grandchildren, Holden Frisbee and Colton Shorter; siblings, Daniel Harris (Bridgette) and their children, Hugh Harris and Elijah Harris; Sam Harris (Angela) and their children, Sheldon Harris and Haley Harris; Gina Earheart and her children, Vance Bastocky and Hadley Rucker.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.