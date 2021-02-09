HARRIS, James Nathan

James Harris passed away Feb. 3 at age 81.

The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Rodney Haskin, was Saturday, Feb. 6 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday until the service.

James Nathan Harris was born in Lebanon to Lena M. Hopkins and Guy Thomas Harris.

Harris is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Alice Harris; sons Jimmy (Pam) Harris, Danny (Karen) Harris, and Tony (Stacie) Harris; grandchildren Nathan (Lyndsey) Harris, Zach (Teresa) Harris, Daniel (Nikki) Harris, Jacob Harris, Samantha Harris, Shelby Dupler, and Mason Harris; great-grandchildren Emmaline Harris, Greyson Harris, Xander Harris, Grace Harris, and Kade Harris; brothers Bobby (Kathleen) Harris, Larry (Judy) Harris, Kenneth (Sammie) Harris, and Guy (Libby) Harris Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents Lena and Guy Harris, three sisters, and three brothers.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.