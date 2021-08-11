HARRIS, Rhonda Louise

Rhonda Louise Harris, 47, Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 5. Rhonda was born in Miami, Fla. She was a registered nurse at Summit Medical Center. Rhonda enjoyed the beach, the sun, music and dancing.

She is survived by: Daughter Alison Elmore; Mother Alice Louise Newell; Father Ronald D. Evans; Sis-ters Lisa D. Butler and Rebecca L. Evans.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Rhonda Harris from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 815 Stoneridge Court, Mt. Juliet, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.