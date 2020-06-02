Harris, Ruth Lee

Ruth Lee Harris, age 84 of Lavergne, passed away May 31, 2020.

She is preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Henry D. Harris, Sr.; parents, Walter and Ida Gross; son, Glen Evans Harris; sisters, Annie Gross and Cherry Lemock. She is survived by children, Jeanette (John Tate) Arguini, Henry D. (Debra) Harris, Jr., Herman O. Harris, Joseph (Kellie) Harris and Kim Russell; brother, John Gross; grandchildren, Nina (Ahmad) Harris-Scales, Dwight Chavez Harris, Latisha Harris, Larosha Harris, Armand C. Arguini, Lenox Harris and Stokley Harris; great-grandchildren, Amir Scales and Zuri Scales; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com