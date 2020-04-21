Harrison, Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee Harrison, age 72, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by father Euston P. Harrison, mother Minnie Mae Harrison, brothers Pat Harrison, James “Buddy” Harrison, Mike Harrison, and sister Myra Phillips.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Tula Harrison. Upon their marriage, Danny welcomed into his life, step-daughters Stephanie Barry (Shane) and Vicki Isham (Kenny) as well as grandchildren Ben and Aaralyn Barry and Levi and Jude Isham. He is also survived by loving nieces Jamie Harrison Coons (Ken) and son Harrison; Melanie Phillips and son Christopher Sexton; nephews Dennis Phillips and son Tony; Nick Phillips; Kerry Peace and son Logan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Mending Fences Cowboy Church Building Fund, PO Box 2651, Lebanon, TN 37088. There will be a memorial service celebrating Danny’s life at a later time.