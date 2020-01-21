Harrold, Pamela

Pamela S. Harrold passed away at Centennial Hospital on Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Manassas, Virginia, to George and Edith Gould. Pam was a cancer survivor and a organ donor. She was able to donate at her time of death.

She is survived by husband Jay Harrold and sons Luc and Tyler Harrold. She is also survived by parents George and Edith Gould along with brothers George (Lois) Gould, Rob (Wanda) Gould, and Randy (Lydia) Gould.

Pam’s Celebration of Life will be at the Fellowship of Mt. Juliet on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.