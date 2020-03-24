Hart, Robert Joseph

Robert Joseph Hart, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 18, 2020. There will be a service held at a later date at Hart Cemetery in Springfield, Tennessee.

Mr. Hart is survived by loving wife, Wilma Hart; son, Robert Hart, Jr.; daughter, Venus Stalnaker; sister, Joanne Perry; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert Joe and Elizabeth Ethel Hart.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.