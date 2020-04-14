Hartman, Gregory R.

Gregory R. “Greg” Hartman, age 58 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 14, 2020. Mr. Hartman was preceded in death by father, Ernie Hartman; and grandparents, Fannie Hartman and Vernon and Bell Robinson. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Linda Hartman; daughter, Gretchen (Tyler) Hartman-Jenkins; son, Gregory Boatwright; step-children, Bobby Boatwright, Carolyn Jones and Dorothy Coxwell; mother, Shirley Browning; sisters, Kim (Steve) Clark and Vadra Dodd; grandchildren, Alexis, David and Skye; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com