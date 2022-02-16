Hawks basketball gets season sweep of Bears

It was a tight first half, but the Green Hill Lady Hawks pulled away for a 53-34 win over Mt. Juliet Friday.

The Lady Hawks started the game on a 9-0 run, all points scored by Aubrey Blankenship, and it wasn’t until Unity Jordan’s bucket that the Lady Bears got on the board.

The Lady Hawks led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Bears battled back in the second quarter. Jakoria Woods tied it 12-12 early in the second, and she gave the Lady Bears their first lead at 17-15 just before the half. However, Gracie Wilson hit a three right before the buzzer to give the Lady Hawks a 18-17 lead going into the break. Blankenship finished the first half with 15 of Green Hill’s 18 points.

The second half belonged to the Lady Hawks who led 39-28 at the end of the third and the eventual 19-point win.

Blankenship led the way for Green Hill with 29 points. Freshman Alyssa Potier ended the game with 10 points. Mt. Juliet was led by Woods’ 10 points.

In the boys’ game, the Hawks had control of the game from start to finish in a 68-41 win. Jason Burch led all Hawks in scoring with 19. Griffin Throneberry led the Bears in scoring with 10.

The 9-AAAA District Tournament starts Thursday at Green Hill High School. On the boys side, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet will play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will take on Lebanon Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Green Hill will play Cookeville at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Championship will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Consolation game will be before at 6 p.m.

For the girls, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central will also play in the Thursday game at Green Hill High School, their tip off being 6 p.m. Winner will take on Cookeville Saturday at 2 p.m. Green Hill will play Lebanon Saturday at 5 p.m. The girls championship will be Monday at 7:30 p.m. Consolation game will be before at 6 p.m.

ALL-DISTRICT 9-4A

With the wrap up of the regular season behind the local basketball teams, the District 9-4A announced their All-District teams Monday.

On the girls side, Green Hill’s Blankenship made first team All-District. Mt. Juliet’s Woods and Wilson Central’s Cloe Smith were 2nd team All-District. Honorable mentions from the area schools were Alivia Majors for Green Hill, Addi Kendall for Mt. Juliet and Lillian Crutchfield for Wilson Central. Green Hill’s Kensley Carter and Wilson Central’s Smith made the All-Defensive Team. Green Hill’s Sullie Gerik was named Freshman of the Year.

MVP for the Girls teams was Cookeville’s Cassie Gallagher. Coach of the Year was Jaime Gillies of Cookeville.

On the boys side, Green Hill’s Burch and Paxton Davidson were named to the first team. Adler Kerr was on the first team from Wilson Central. Green Hill’s Mo Ruttlen and Wilson Central’s Damion Fayne were named to the 2nd team. Area honorable mentions were Green Hill’s Blake Stacey and Wilson Central’s Ethan Thomas. Green Hill’s Ruttlen and Parker Overath were named to the All-Defensive Team, along with Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander. Green Hill’s Aaron Mattingly was named Freshman of the Year.

The District MVP for the boys side was Yarin Alexander of Lebanon. Coach of the Year was Lebanon’s Jim McDowell.