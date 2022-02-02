Hawks dominate second half against Cavs

Paxton Davidson had 27 points, and the Green Hill Hawks dominated the second half in a 63-43 win over Cookeville Friday.

The game was tight in the first quarter as a Blake Stacey three-pointer was needed at the buzzer to tie the game up at 18-18. Cookeville was up early in the second quarter 23-22, but the Hawks went on a 10-0 run to get a comfortable lead. Mo Ruttlen capped off the half hitting a reverse layup through two defenders to give Green Hill a 39-32 lead going into the break.

The run at the end of the half was sparked by great defense and creating turnovers, and that continued in the second half. Green Hill held the Cavaliers to just 11 points in the second half and came away with the win.

Davidson hit several big shots on the night, including six three-pointers, for his 27 points to lead the Hawks. Ruttlen added 18 in the win.

In the early game, the Lady Hawks couldn’t get the offense going and lost to Cookeville 57-24. Aubrey Blankenship led the way for Green Hill with 14 points.

Green Hill will go on the road next week, as they travel to Lebanon to take on the Blue Devils. Tipoff of the girls game will be 6 p.m.