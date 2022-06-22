HAWKS III, Sidney Stephen

Sidney (Sid) Stephen Hawks III was born on Nov. 3, 1941 in Wichita, Kan. to Sidney and Billie Hawks. He is preceded in death by parents (Sidney and Billie Hawks), brother (Kirby Hawks), son (Steve Hawks), son in law (Ronnie Dillard) and brother-in-law (Bill Stull).

He will be missed by his church family of Victory Baptist Church, friends, and surviving family: wife (Jane Hawks), daughter Joani (Darrell) Trout, son Joshua (Kaitlin) Hawks, brother Terry (Collette) Hawks, and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Sid was called home after a full life on Wednesday June 15, at the age of 80.

A celebration of life with friends and family was Sunday June 19. Visitation and service followed at Sellars Funeral Home (2229 N. Mt Juliet Road Mt. Juliet, TN 37122). Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens (654 W. Division Street Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.