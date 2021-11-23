Hawks terrific run ends in quarterfinals

All good things come to an end.

Green Hill’s magical run where they won 11 straight games, won a Region 5-5A title, and made it to the quarterfinals of the 5A State Playoffs came to an end Friday to visiting Page. The Patriots moved onto the semifinals against Henry County with a 31-14 win.

The game was closer than the final score, as Page led just 9-0 at the half. Ethan Cunningham plunged in for a one-yard score in the first, and Page forced a safety in the second quarter by an intentional grounding penalty. The Hawks D was keeping the Patriots in check as well, and even got a blocked field goal to keep the game close.

Green Hill got the break they needed to start the second half, as the opening kick return was fumbled. Kaleb Carver ran 16 yards to the three, and Brax Lamberth punched it in to make 9-7 with 11:37 left in the third.

However, Casen Walker took the short kickoff, made a guy miss and was off to the races for the Patriots. It was 16-7 just 12 seconds after the Green Hill score.

The Hawks could have got down, but that has not been how they played all season. Cade Mahoney capped off a drive with an 18-yard run to pull the game back close at 16-14.

Just like before, the resilient Patriots had a quick answer. They needed just two plays to score again. Cunningham scored from 13 yards out and Page once again extended the lead, this time 23-14 with 6:49 left in the third.

Both team defenses locked in the next few drives, but Page got the clincher in the fourth quarter. Jake McNamara found Boyce Smith for a 43-yard score. The Patriots added the two-point conversion, making it a three-score game with a few minutes left.

In just their second year, Green Hill finished the season 11-2, and undefeated in Region 5-5A for the title.