Hayes, Gladys Anita

Gladys Anita Hayes, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 1, 2019. Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of the late Buddy Bass Bain and Mattie Bell Dodd Bain. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Hugh G. Hayes, and her brothers, William Andy Bain and Buddy O. Bain, Jr.

She is survived by: Children – Jimmy (Patty) Hayes and Debbie Hayes; Siblings – Don Bain, Frances Jordan and Jean Hackett; Grandchildren – Jeremy (Candice) Hayes, Eddie (Bridgette) Leonard, Kristie (Scott) Glasgow and Michael (Jenny) Hayes; Great-grandchildren – Claire Hayes, Braden Glasgow, Jensen Glasgow, Evan Leonard, Baleigh Leonard, Andrew Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Rylen Glasgow and Ella Leonard; Many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Aug. 5 at Grace Place Church, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Grace Place Church Building Fund, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076

