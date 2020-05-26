Hayes, Laura “Allison” St. John

Laura “Allison” St. John Hayes, gained her wings and passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at age 33. The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Paul Gunn, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27 from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, May 28 from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.

She is survived by son, John Carter Hayes; daughter, Olivia Grace Baldwin; parents, Chuck and Cindi Griffith and Gerald St. John; husband, John Hayes; sisters, Brooke St. John and Dana (Robbie) Butler; brother, Chris Griffith; grandmothers, Marjorie Griffith and Betty Rains; stepmother, Dianne St. John; mother-in-law, Diane Hayes; aunts, Brenda Blackburn, Sandra Griffith, and Terri (Buddy) Medley; uncles, Mike (Sue) Griffith and Ricky (Stacy) St. John; Christina Price and numerous cousins, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Gus and Bobbie Foster and Grover Griffith; paternal grandparents, Louis and Ruth St. John.

Laura Allison St. John was born on Thursday, March 5, 1987, in Nashville, Tennessee. A 2005 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, Allison went on to graduate cosmetology school and pursue her career as a Licensed Hairdresser. She was well rounded in sports and loved basketball, softball, and competitive cheerleading. During her softball catching career, Allison gained a special nickname and was known to many as “Hollywood.”

Deer hunting was one of her many hobbies. She had an appreciation for the outdoors and would rather be outdoors than anywhere else. Her sense of humor was like none other. She could quote any line from any movie that she had watched only one time with her photographic memory and make her family laugh until they cried.

Allison adored her little sister, who was bigger than she was, but she would fight for her regardless. Her children were her greatest accomplishment and she was a wonderful mother. Allison’s beauty ran deeper than her looks. She had a love for the Lord and that was the most beautiful thing of all. Her sweet spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to either the Gideons International or any organization that supports drug rehab or domestic abuse.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.