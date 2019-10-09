Hayes, Peggy Jean

Peggy Hayes, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at age 60. The Graveside Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Conatser Cemetery.

Ms. Hayes is survived by daughter Jennifer (Jerry) Saterifield, sister Suzie (Gary) Johnson, and grandchildren J.T. Saterifield and Rose Michelle Saterifield. She is preceded in death by parents Robert and Ruth Phillips, sisters Patricia Ann Davis and Debbie Rose Phillips, brother Jerry Lee Phillips, and half-sister Betty Sue Wynne.

