Heady, Johnnie

Johnnie Heady passed away May 21, 2019, at age 74. The Funeral Service was held May 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Heady is survived by wife of 45 years, Delores Bond Heady; daughters: Donna (Jerry) Buckingham, Debbie Heady, and Angel Heady Logsdon; step-children: Misty (Roger) Smith, Sandy (Ralph) Jackson, and Dennis (Shana) Speck; 16 grandchildren: Shelly Buckingham, Eric Buckingham, Cory Buckingham, Haley Smith, Zach Logsdon, Derek Logsdon, Noah Logsdon, Ke-Ke Poynter, Bethany Barrett, Caleb Barrett, Dillon Jackson, Jessica Jackson, Kade Speck, Kirstin Speck, Jacob Speck, Joshua Speck; special granddaughter that he raised as his own: Haley Smith; 1 great-grandchild: Lakely Mae Logsdon; brothers: Tommy (Gail) Heady and Dayton (Lisa) Heady; half-sister: Lovejoy Barrett; and very special friend: Tollie Cantrell. He is preceded in death by son Johnnie Heady II, parents Delmas Heady and Clara B. Heady, sister Gladys Bain, and half-brother William Heady.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.