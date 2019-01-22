Hearn, Anthony Dale “Tony”

Tony Hearn, age 63 of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 16, 2019. A funeral service was held Jan. 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Tony is survived by children Joshua Earl Hearn and Jamie (Travis) McKnight; dedicated and loving girlfriend Emily Payne; grandchildren, Hunter McKnight, Cutler McKnight, and Lila Jewel Hearn; and brother Ronnie (Renee) Hearn. He is preceded in death by mother Jewell C. Tomlinson, father Steven Earl Hearn, and brother Bobby Hearn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105) and/or the American Cancer Society (2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37203). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.