HEATH, Thomas Carnell

Thomas Carnell Heath, 74, Gladeville, passed away on May 14. He was surrounded by his wife of 54 years, Kathy and three children; Amy (Ralph) Harvey of Gladeville, Kimberly Straub of Lebanon, and Jason (Amy) Heath of Hendersonville.

Tom was proud to be called Papa by his five grandchildren, Ashleigh (Johnny) Butler of Marion, Mich., Zachary and Mickey Eli Straub, both of Toledo, Ohio, and Callie and Katelyn Heath, of Hendersonville.

Tom was born to Orie and Virginia Heath of Birmingham, Mich. on June 30, 1947. He was baby brother to sisters Beverly (Ron) Reuter of Murray, KY and Sue (Stew) Monroe of Chico, Calif. He was a gradu-ate of Ernest W. Seaholm High School, followed by joining the US Air Force. He met and married Kathy in Burns, Ore. Burns was followed with moves to Anchorage, Alaska, Salt Lake City, Utah, and multiple cities in Calif., before finally settling in Mt. Juliet, for the betterment of his then young family.

Tom was a former member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He enjoyed vacationing at the beach sur-rounded by family, water and sunshine. He loved to eat, more than he loved to breath! Following many years of health struggles and multiple serious medical conditions, he made the choice that his body was to be donated to Vanderbilt Medical University for the training of future doctors! Much to be learned from ‘Mr. Tom’.

Tom was preceded in death by both parents, brother in law, Ron Reuter and great grandbaby, Emma Noel Masters.

No formal funeral nor memorial service will be held. Instead, an informal drop-in visitation has been held with close friends and family.