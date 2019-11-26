Heckman, Lora Lynn Bishop

Lora Lynn Bishop Heckmann, age 51 of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 16, 2019. She is survived by:Husband of 24 years – Albert A. “Trey” Heckmann, III; Daughters – Grace Anne and Sarah Elizabeth Heckmann; Parents – Fred and Anne (Brockmeyer) Bishop; Sister – Karin (Jorge) Gonzalez; Niece – Lucy Gonzalez.

A Celebration of Life was held Nov. 23 at Providence United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at ww5.komen.org.

