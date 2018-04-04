Hendricks, Nicholas T. Hendricks Jr.

Nicholas T. Hendricks, Jr., age 27 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 1, 2018.
Preceded in death by grandfather, Lee White. Survived by father, Nick Hendricks; mother, Wendy Pearce; brothers, Noah Beese and Garrett Beese; grandparents, Larry Hendricks, Kay (John) Rice and Polly White; and his dog, Razor.
Nick attended Mt. Juliet High School and Wilson Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, and during that time was stationed in Korea and Germany. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Memorial Service will be held April 7 at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
