Henley, Johnny

Johnny Henley, age 70 of Hermitage, passed away March 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Mr. Henley was born Aug. 6, 1949 in Hohenwald, Tennessee, to the late Paul Commodore and Ethel Devore Henley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Imogene Frazier. He is survived by loving wife of 46 years, Janice Henley; daughter, Lane (Mike) Hethcote; grandchildren, Emma Hethcote and Shane Hethcote; sister, Tommie Smith; brother, Larry (Shirley) Henley; mother-in-law, Marie Tickle; a host of nieces and nephews, in-laws, and loved ones also survive.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.