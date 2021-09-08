News Ticker

HENLEY, Timothy McMillan

Timothy McMillan Henley was born Dec. 24, 1958 and died Aug. 2.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother Sara Henley, father Samuel M. Henley and brother Samuel A. Henley.
Tim was born Christmas Eve 1958 in Hialeah, Fla. He grew up in Lebanon.
Tim is survived by his son Timothy Joshua Henley (Nichole), daughter Kearie Anne Henley, sixgrand-children, and his fiancé, Sandra Kay Gould. He is also survived by his twin brother Michael Henley (Sa-brina) Clarksville, and his sisters, Diane Staggs (Bobby) Mt. Juliet, and Linda Hill (Michael) Virginia Beach, Va., and his dog “Bud.”
A graveside service was Monday, Aug. 30, by Chaplain Chris Fosbach at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Veter-an Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Gladeville Baptist Church, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mark Sat-terfield officiating.

