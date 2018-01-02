Hensley, Charles Hairl

Charles Hairl Hensley, age 81, died Sunday Dec. 31, 2017. Hairl was an honored and celebrated country music radio personality and “dean of the Grand Ole Opry announcers.” He grew up in East Tennessee where he was first discovered as a radio announcer at WDEH in Sweetwater and WNOX in Knoxville where he hosted the Tennessee Barn Dancers.

After gaining notoriety, he moved to Nashville where he worked for WKDA, WMAC and served as Program Director at both WLAC and WSM. In 1972, he began a 35-year career with WSM Radio and Announcer at the Grand Ole Opry. His honors include 1975 CMA DJ of the Year, 1996 Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame and 2000 Voice Award Personality of the Year. The Radio Hall of Fame called him “one of the nicest guys in the business.”

Preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Hairl Hensley and Dortha Wright Hensley, sister Oneta Peters and wife Paula Jones Hensley. Survived by sisters Letha Merritt and Dodie (Paul) Greene; children Lisa (Scott) Metzel, Hairl Scott (Karen) Hensley, and Bronie (Jay) Victory; stepchildren Susan (Steve) Cowden and Robert (Betsy) Kennedy; adopted child by choice Gina Earheart, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family also includes his special friend and dedicated caregiver Crissy (Bill) Fredenberger who walked with him in life and stayed with him until he left this earthly home and went to heaven.

A memorial service will be held at Spring Hill Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Visitation from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund or the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216, 615-865-1101.