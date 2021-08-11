HERCHENBACH, Danny

Danny Herchenbach, 58, Lebanon, passed away Aug. 5.

Danny was an accomplished guitar player, singer and songwriter. He was a member of The Regulators and Reckless Behavior. An avid sports and football fan, he enjoyed watching his sons play sports when they were younger. He was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a member of the inaugural wrestling team. Danny will be remembered as a Master Griller and Cook and a great dad who loved his kids beyond measure.

Preceded in death by father, Edward Herchenbach; brother, Edward “Eddie” Herchenbach; and beloved pet, “Skeet”.

He is survived by sons, Dylan (Kaitlyn) Herchenbach, Daniel Herchenbach and Dustin Herchenbach; mother, Callie Herchenbach; sister, Jody (Michael Mobley) Herchenbach; grandchildren, Liam Herch-enbach and Miles Herchenbach; mother of his children, Shannon Herchenbach; brother-in-law, Shane Hobdy; sister-in-law, Dana (Bruce) Creque; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Peggy Hobdy; neph-ews, Billy Herchenbach and Nicholas Hutton; nieces, Cristie (fiancé, Behfar Ighani) Mason, Jordan Her-chenbach, Jacey (fiancé, Josh Sanders) McCoy and Erin Hutton; cousin, Rich (Liza) Herchenbach; best friend, Jeff Eakes; and beloved pet, “Earl”.

Memorial service was Sunday, Aug. 8 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Mike Lamb officiat-ing. Visitation with the family was Sunday, Aug. 8.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.