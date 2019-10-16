Hester, Clarence Everett

Clarence Everett “Corky” Hester, age 83 of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2019. Mr. Hester was the son of the late Archie and Iva May Young Hester. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sally Anne White Hester; brother, David Hester, and sister, Ellen Lucille Hester.

He is survived by: Daughters – Susan (Billy) Clark and Carol Humphrey; Siblings – Dorothy Kyllo, Roberta Ryder, Dean Hester and Charlene Boyd; Grandchildren – Angela Kaye McHone, Stephanie Clark and Stacy Clark; Great-granddaughter – Kahlan McHone.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com