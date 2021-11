HICKEY, Laura Karene

Laura Karene Hickey, 91, Hermitage passed away Nov. 17.

Laura was a loving mother who will be dearly missed. She loved flowers, yellow roses being her favor-ite, along with gardening and reading.

Laura Hickey was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Lynn Furniss, husband, Muriel Hickey; and par-ents, James Dalton and Lucy McGregory.

She is survived by her son, Jon Furniss; sister-in-law, Linda Martin; niece, Trenice Holbert.

The Funeral Service was Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet. The visitation was Saturday, Nov. 20 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

