Hicks, Alton Mary

Alton Mary Hicks, age 101 of Mt. Juliet, died July 21, 2018. Mrs. Hicks was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. Mrs. Hicks was the daughter of the late Thomas Monroe and Carrie Gosie Cassitty Tramel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hagar Hicks, Sr.; son, William Hagar “Bill” Hicks, Jr,; granddaughter, Karen “Sissy” Hicks; and siblings, Troy Tramel, George Tramel, Johnie Tramel, Bessie Tramel and Jean Pack.
She is survived by: Granddaughters – Becky Hicks Stewart and Mary Jane Hicks; Great-grandchildren – William Graham (Ginger) Stewart and Shelley Stewart; Great-great grandchildren – Elliott Stewart and Palmer Stewart; Daughter-in-law – Reba Hicks; Step-grandsons – Randy Phelps and Brett Phelps; Beloved dog – Spot.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Graham Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
