HICKS, Judy Marie Morris

Judy Marie Morris Hicks, 79, Mt. Juliet, met her Savior face-to-face Aug. 4.

A lifelong Texan, Judy was born in Paris, Texas and was the only child of the late, Clifford Morris and Liza Ellen Dollins Morris. Having lived the last several decades of her life in Kilgore, Texas, Judy moved to Mt. Juliet in 2016 to be closer to her family.

She is survived by: Only child (daughter) Shawn (Thomas) Wier; Half-sister Cindy (Jeff) Lebowitz; Grandchildren, Timothy (Keaghan) Wier, Thea Wier, Kimberly Wier and James Wier; Great-grandsons Blaise and Eliot Wierand last, but not least, her beloved cats, Miss Kitty, Scooter, and Muffy.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bond Memorial Chap-el. Her various paintings, quilts/afghans, memorabilia, and a photographic history will be on display for those who did not know her to share in her life story.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels. She was so blessed to receive hot, nutritious meals each day for the past year and she was so very thankful.

Please donate online at: https://www.mc-mealsonwheels.com/donate or donate by check or credit card via USPS at: Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels, 1101 Kermit Drive, suite 300, Nashville, TN 37217.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.